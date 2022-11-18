Latics surprisingly sacked Richardson - who turns 43 on Saturday - last week, only six months after he delivered the League One title in his first year in charge.

Prior to that, he'd steered Latics to the greatest of Great Escapes, after being one of the few figures to remain with the club after it was placed into administration.

Leam Richardson

Throw in the fact he saved striker Charlie Wyke's life after the striker collapsed at the training ground - which led to the South Stand at the DW Stadium being named after him - he leaves a legacy as big as anyone to depart in recent years.

And in a statement released through the League Managers' Association, Richardson underlined exactly how big a chapter in his life he's been left to reflect on.

"I am incredibly saddened to have left Wigan Athletic Football Club and that together, we will not be able to finish what we started," he said.

"I consumed myself with all departments of the club every single day and, with the club still in transition, I felt we were making great strides, both on and off the pitch, to put Wigan Athletic in a place to return to the top end of the football pyramid, where it belongs.

“It has been an honour to manage and coach such a fantastic football club over the past five-and-a-half years.

"I have worked hard to represent myself and the football club to the best of my ability, to develop players and staff, and to build an environment and a culture that runs through the club, from the first team to the academy.

“There have been so many memorable moments - breaking many records, gaining two promotions, FA Cup runs including the incredible victory against Manchester City, maintaining

Championship status for the first time since relegation from the Premier League, and many others.

"Two of the most recent memorable days came at Hull City, avoiding relegation in a season spent mostly in administration - and in the midst of a pandemic, with the fans watching from afar - and the Championship promotion game against Shrewsbury, that we were fortunate enough to share together.

“To have a stand named after me is very humbling for both me and my family, and is something I will be forever grateful for.

"I can honestly say, the best success for me is not the trophies or medals, it is seeing many of the players grow and improve as people in their profession and develop into Championship, Premier League and international footballers.

“Although managing in some of the most difficult circumstances, I will forever look back on this period with pride and joy.

"I am not sure any football club has gone through such a transition, from administration, finishing with only three players and no support staff, to becoming champions of such a competitive league.

"It was an outstanding achievement for everyone involved.

"To be given the opportunity of helping to build this football club, with its proud heritage, from the ground up to where it now sits in the second tier of the English game, is something I am grateful for and I hope we made the football club, the fans and the town proud once again.

“I would like to sincerely thank and express my gratitude to Mr Al Jasmi, the chairman Mr Talal Al Hammad, and the board of directors for giving me the opportunity to manage such a great club.

"A special mention to Mal Brannigan, who I enjoyed an excellent day-to-day relationship with, both as a friend and a colleague.

“Throughout my tenure, I have been fortunate to work with some excellent staff and, as a collective, I would like to thank them all for their efforts, hard work and commitment to the football club and me as the manager.

“Thank you to the players for their application and attitude in everything we achieved and for creating such a great learning environment.

“Lastly, the heartbeat of the club, the fans who have supported unwaveringly at the best of times but, most importantly, who have come together during the most trying times...for this, you will always be successful.

“I will always be eternally grateful for the support given to me and my family.