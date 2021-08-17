Leam Richardson outlines Wigan Athletic recruitment plan

Leam Richardson planning more recruitment

And he has revealed the areas he intends to strengthen to increase cover and competition - the centre of defence and the heart of midfield.

Latics have made a solid start to their new campaign, responding from a narrow loss at heavyweights Sunderland with a last-gasp win against Rotherham on Saturday - sandwiching a shoot-out victory at Hull City in the EFL Cup.

But Richardson reckons the squad is still too slim to ride a hectic campaign and remain competitive.

He said: "Our squad is still very light, we've made some quality signings, in my opinion we need five or six more to be competitive in every game.

"With our depth, I think people can see at the top end of the pitch we look okay, we've plenty of competition for places and in the wide areas.

"It's the central areas - central defence, cover at the back, centre midfield. In a normal campaign it's testing and taxing.

"Throw Covid in there as well, you are going to need depth in numbers otherwise once the window's closed, you'll be found wanting.

"We're going to need more if we are to be competitive in every game."

The threat of Covid was evident on Saturday when two of his players were unavailable for selection because they were self-isolating.

Having waited so long to be back in front of their own fans, Latics are back at the DW Stadium again tonight for the visit of Wycombe - another team Richardson expects to be challenging for promotion.

"It'll be another tough game, Gareth (Ainsworth) has been there a long time, I imagine they'll be in the top two, three or four, so all eyes will be on them," said the Latics boss.

"We know we've got another tough challenge."

After the turmoil of the administration and everything associated with it, Richardson repeated that his goal is to take charge of a side which is consistently competitive.

"At the minute the expectation is to be competitive in every game," he said.