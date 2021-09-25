Leam Richardson reacts to Wigan Athletic's 2-0 triumph over Cheltenham

Charlie Wyke lays on the opening goal for Callum Lang

The 28-year-old laid on the opening goal for Callum Lang inside eight minutes before scoring the second himself - his third goal in two matches, and his first for Wigan at the DW.

And after insisting all season Wyke would finish the campaign among the top scorers in the division, Richardson is delighted to see his hard work rewarded with goals.

"We've spoken before about Charlie, and he - along with a number of other players in the squad - has been performing very well," said the Latics boss.

"There were never any concerns about him not scoring goals - Charlie Wyke is Charlie Wyke, he scores goals.

"But probably more than that it's the team play that he also brings.

"Every single week, every single defender knows he's been in a game when they've been playing against Charlie."

Not that Wyke was the only Latic worthy of praise, with strike partner Lang repaying the favour by assisting the second goal within a minute of the restart.

"It's very pleasing to win, and the players take full credit for the result," acknowledged Richardson.

"We knew Cheltenham would be a tough test, they ask you all sorts of questions, and are on a high after winning promotion.

"It was important we focused on making the chances we created count, and thankfully we were able to do that.

"We won't be getting carried away, though, because our challenge is still in front of us."