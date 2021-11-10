Leam Richardson reacts to Wigan Athletic's Papa John's victory over Shrewsbury

Adam Long takes the plaudits after opening the scoring

The starting line-up included seven products of the club's Academy, with three substitutes joining them on the field.

And they didn't look out of place one bit, with goals from Adam Long and Chris Sze seeing off a far more senior Shrewsbury outfit.

"James (Beattie) and Rob (Kelly) said it yesterday during training, but it's been so refreshing to have the young lads about the place," acknowledged Richardson.

"The senior lads have been doing great since pre-season, and we've had this group since the beginning of this week.

"I thought the lads took that enthusiasm on to the pitch, against a good, experienced Shrewsbury team, and controlled the game in certain parts.

"The information they took on board was fantastic, and I always want to see the players - especially the young lads - making positive decisions.

"I'd be more annoyed if they didn't want to make those positive decisions, especially in the final third, and to express themselves.

"You only have one career, and I thought it was really enjoyable and really refreshing watching them."

For Long and Sze it was first senior goals in Wigan colours, which helped Latics into the knockout stages of the competition.

"Those young lads will be made up, they're on the start of their journeys," added Richardson.

"The staff at the Academy have worked so hard with them a nd it's nice to see that paying off.

"It's been very well documented about the lads who moved on during the problems we had.

"But there's also a lot of quality players still here at the club, and we are all custodians of this stage of their career, to help them be the best they can be."