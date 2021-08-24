Leam Richardson reflects on Wigan Athletic's dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Bolton Wanderers

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones was again on the spot for Latics against Bolton

Both sets of players - and supporters - played their part in a magnificent occasion at the DW, which was decided in the most dramatic way possible.

After Wigan's Jordan Jones and Bolton's Kieran Lee had seen efforts saved, goalkeeper Jamie Jones - just as he'd done in the last round - rifled home his spot-kick.

And he was able to watch as Nathan Delfouneso blazed his effort over the bar to send Latics through 5-4 on penalties.

All of which left Richardson a very happy man in the technical area.

"It's something we've missed over the last couple of years , that kind of atmosphere...11 and a half thousand on a Tuesday night against a team down the road in a big derby," he enthused.

"The buzz in the ground was fantastic, I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"The only downside was we weren't lucky enough to be out there with the players and enjoying it from the middle!

"The game had everything in the 90 minutes except the goals, and it's pleasing to get through on penalties.

"We've spoken before about Jamie Jones, and he actually joins in at the end of training to practice shooting as well as saving.

"Obviously he's there to do his job, and it was a great save to see us through at the end.

"But I thought all of the takers showed a lot of confidence to take their penalties, even the ones who missed, on both sides.

"Both sides were determined to win the game and I think it showed throughout the night.

"Obviously the priority remains the league, but wins and clean sheets and very good habits to get in.

"If we can continue like that - while acknowledging how much hard work is in front of us - we'll be on the right track."