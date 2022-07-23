Leam Richardson's warning after Wigan Athletic's victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Goals from James McClean, Tom Naylor, Josh Magennis and Thelo Aasgaard saw Latics home, despite Wednesday - one of the promotion favourites in League One - taking an early lead through Ben Heneghan.

However, the Latics boss was keeping his feet firmly on the ground ahead of next weekend's Championship opener against Preston.

James McClean celebrates his goal

“I thought it was a really good test," he said. “Within the pre-season schedule, it was a very close test to the challenges that are going to face us.

“On the basis of it, I felt the scoreline probably flattered us a little bit.

"But the work ethic, application and thought process going into the game, there were a lot of good things within that framework and a lot of the things we can still address and be better with.

“It is important we’re collectively strong as a group and that the goals are spread, the work ethic is spread along the group, and that we’re consistent in everything that we do.”

Richardson is well aware the acid test of where his League One winners are will come next weekend when the league campaign gets under way.

“The Championship challenge is going to be really healthy and really challenging at times," he said.

“We’re very conscious of what the Championship brings.