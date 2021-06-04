Lee Evans set to reunite with former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook

Lee Evans seems likely to reunite with former Latics boss Paul Cook at Ipswich Town.

By Phil Wilkinson
Friday, 4th June 2021, 1:24 pm
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 1:26 pm
Lee Evans playing for Latics

The East Anglian Daily Times is reporting the midfielder is at the club today for a medical.

The Welsh international was out of contract in the summer and had been offered a new deal by Leam Richardson's outfit.

Evans was a key figure in Cook's Latics side and enjoyed promotion from League One with the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Exclusive: Jamie Jones & family tried to buy into Wigan Athletic

His likely switch comes at a time when Latics look set to lose promising teenager Kyle Joseph, with Swansea last night still thought to be in pole position for his signature.

But they have retained Will Keane this week on a two-year deal and Wigan have also been widely linked with a move for Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough.