Lee Evans set to reunite with former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook
Lee Evans seems likely to reunite with former Latics boss Paul Cook at Ipswich Town.
The East Anglian Daily Times is reporting the midfielder is at the club today for a medical.
The Welsh international was out of contract in the summer and had been offered a new deal by Leam Richardson's outfit.
Evans was a key figure in Cook's Latics side and enjoyed promotion from League One with the club.
His likely switch comes at a time when Latics look set to lose promising teenager Kyle Joseph, with Swansea last night still thought to be in pole position for his signature.
But they have retained Will Keane this week on a two-year deal and Wigan have also been widely linked with a move for Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough.