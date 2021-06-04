Lee Evans set to reunite with former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook

Lee Evans playing for Latics

The East Anglian Daily Times is reporting the midfielder is at the club today for a medical.

The Welsh international was out of contract in the summer and had been offered a new deal by Leam Richardson's outfit.

Evans was a key figure in Cook's Latics side and enjoyed promotion from League One with the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His likely switch comes at a time when Latics look set to lose promising teenager Kyle Joseph, with Swansea last night still thought to be in pole position for his signature.