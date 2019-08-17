Leeds United had to guard against Wigan Athletic repeat, says Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford admitted Leeds United always had to be on their guard to prevent lightning striking twice against 10-man Wigan Athletic.

The last meeting between the two sides, at Elland Road on Good Friday, saw Wigan recover from a red card inside the opening quarter - and going a Bamford goal behind - to win 2-1.

There was a sense of deja vu when Latics midfielder Joe Williams was dismissed after 20 minutes, and Bamford opened the scoring 14 minutes later.

But Leeds this time controlled the game using their numerical advantage, and Bamford's second goal in the second half secured the points.

"It was a strange game," the striker acknowledged.

"Sometimes when the opposition goes down to 10 men it can be difficult.

"It's weird because you have all the ball when it feels comfortable.

"But then one mistake and you never know what can happen.

"We handled it well and it's a good three points."

Bamford was also grateful to be in the right place at the right time on two occasions to help Leeds over the line.

"I'll take them," he added. "I was in the right place!

"But it's just nice to score.

"Sometimes as a striker you can get a bit frustrated as you don't see the ball as much as you want.

"But you have to remember that your job isn't really to create, you're there to finish.

"Making sure I'm in and around those areas is something that I need to concentrate on."