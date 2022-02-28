Leigh Sports Village unlikely to host Russian fixtures

All three of Russia's games - against Sweden, Holland and Switzerland - were due to be played at Leigh Sports Village.

Switzerland and Sweden have already said they will not fulfil their fixtures against Russia.

And England has also made it clear it does not want Russia to take part.

Leigh Sports Village

The Football Association announced over the weekend England will not play against Russia in any international fixture "for the foreseeable future" following the invasion of Ukraine.

A statement on Sunday evening followed announcements by the football associations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic - all future or potential opponents of Russia in World Cup qualifying - that they will refuse to play Russia at any venue.

The FA's statement read: "Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won't play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future. This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football."

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries backed the move, tweeting: "I welcome this move from the FA. The UK is spearheading a global response to isolate Russia from sporting and cultural events on the world stage. (Russia President Vladimir) Putin must pay the price for his senseless and barbaric aggression against Ukraine."