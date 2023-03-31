That's Shaun Maloney's message ahead of the eight-game block of fixtures that will decide Wigan Athletic's fate.

Latics have it all to do after the three-point deduction - for failing to pay the wages on time for a FOURTH time this season - left them eight points adrift of Championship safety.

Shaun Maloney has issued a call-to-arms for Latics - on and off the pitch - for the run-in

But with FOUR of the bottom eight to play - starting with Saturday's opponents QPR - Maloney is well up for the fight.

"What the players have shown me in the last few weeks, I'll never forget," he said.

"It's been such hard circumstances, for the players and their families, and every single member of staff.

"But now we have to press home the real areas that we have to improve.

"If they give to me what they've been giving, in terms of heart, well that will never be in doubt.

"We just need to be as ruthless as we can be, in both boxes, and just leave it out there.

"We've got eight games left - let's just leave it all out there, and see where that takes us.

"The only disappointment I've ever had with this group of players is when they don't believe how good they can be.

"When they're at 100 per cent, in attack and defence, they've a chance against anyone.

"With the three-point deduction, it possibly feels like we'll have to go on a run like we did back in the Premier League.

"But let's just get that first win, and see where that takes us."

Maloney - along with chairman Talal Al Hammad, chief operating officer Tom Markham and non-executive director Oliver Gottmann - met with fans' representatives in midweek, in an attempt to draw a line under the recent upheaval.

And the manager feels the positivity generated from the meeting will hopefully lead to a 'siege mentality' for the run-in.

"I'd already felt that real united feeling and focus in a lot of the last few weeks," he said.

"But obviously when some of the news (off the field) was less positive, you could tell the atmosphere at training dipped significantly.

"Now it's time to press home the improvements we've made and see what's possible.

"I can't ask the fans for any more than what they've already given me and the team.

"What they've already given...I just can't ask for any more.

"I'd just like to reiterate how important they are, and to never underestimate what they give to us.

"There'll be hardships in the last eight games, but it's in those moments where we'll need them more than ever.

"I also know it's a two-way street, and we need to give them something as well.

"That's the plan for sure, and hopefully we'll both get what we want.

"The group has shown an incredible mentality in the last few weeks to keep going.

"Now we have to push hard and prove how good we can be and, if we can reach the right levels, we've still got a big chance of staying in this league.

"Our defensive record since I've been here has dramatically improved.