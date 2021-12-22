'Listen to the experts and go with the advice' - Wigan Athletic boss

Leam Richardson, with club doctor Jonathan Tobin

And the Latics boss insists he and his players are happy to carry on playing – and keep ‘listening to the experts’ – within the safety guidelines.

“I know our club doctor (Jonathan Tobin) and medical staff have been working really hard within the group and within the guidelines to make sure everything’s in place,” he said.

“It’s the not knowing that’s the problem, and fair play to our lads for being very adaptable and respectful of everybody and everything that’s going on.

“I think you have to listen to the experts in these matters, and go with what they’re advising you to do.

"And also you have to be mindful of everybody else who is involved in this as well as yourself.

“Moving forwards, this has been around for a while, and we’ve got to make sure our attention isn’t diverted on to what may or may not happen.

“We’ll keep applying ourselves to the guidelines for Covid, and the measures put in place, while being mindful of the fact there is a competition going on with games to be played.”

Latics are not in action until the trip to Crewe on Boxing Day.

“We’ve got a free week leading up to Boxing Day, and it’s a good chance to rest a few bodies and get some others back up to speed,” he added.