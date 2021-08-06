Literally 'much more' to come from Wigan Athletic star Thelo Aasgaard

Thelo Aasgaard

Because not only has the 18-year-old continued to grow in height, he’s also subjected himself to a punishing summer programme of weights to ensure he’s in the best possible shape to compete when the League One campaign gets underway this weekend.

And the results have already been there for all to see, with the Norwegian junior international one of the stand-out players in Latics’ 100 per cent pre-season campaign.

“I’ve worked very hard in the gym over the summer, so much power work,” he told the Wigan Post.

“Obviously I have to keep the touch going and ballwork, but I did some extra sessions to help with my power, especially in my legs.

“I need to grow a bit out now, and put some weight on, but it’s a gradual process.

“I kept in touch with Sam, our sports scientist, and he guided me on areas I could perhaps do better.

“I really nailed that down over the off-season and got in as many extras as I could to help me.”

Aasgaard only made his senior debut last October against Peterborough at the DW Stadium.

But he racked up 35 appearances, scoring three times, to prove he can compete at this level – with plenty more to come.

He admits, though, it did take a lot of getting used to before he found his feet.

“It’s obviously a big shock to most when you come up from Academy football to senior football,” he acknowledged.

“But I’d always back myself in any situation, I have faith in my ability.

“What I wanted to do was give myself the best possible chance of doing that, and I feel like I have done.”

Aasgaard was one of five senior players to remain under contract from last season, having penned an extension which will take him through the summer of 2023.