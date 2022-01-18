Live blog: FT Morecambe 1 Wigan Athletic 2
All the action from Morecambe as Wigan Athletic look to take another huge strides towards promotion...
Up the Tics!
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:41
FULL-TIME
FT Morecambe 1 Latics 2. One point off the top of League One, with four games still in hand. Played 23, points 51. Fantas-Tic.
Jason Kerr for Callum Lang
Close to 3-1 Latics, Humphrys down the left, cross is almost bundled past his own goalie by a defender, great save in the end!
Goal 2-1 Latics, Stephen Humphrys header!
So close to 2-1 Latics...unbelievable free-kick from Power, Lang sticks a leg out, and it cannons back off the bar!
Double change. Humphrys and Edwards for Pearce and Massey.
Wow Cole Stockton curls in a beauty from 30 yards, and it hits the bar post with Amos at full stretch. Big let-off.
Danger for Latics, Jonah Ayunga has a shooting chance, Ben Amos off his line in a flash to smother it.
HALF-TIME
1-1
WILL IS ON FIRE
That’s 13 for the season (tonight marks the halfway mark in the league)...previous career best was 11.