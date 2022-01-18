Live blog: FT Morecambe 1 Wigan Athletic 2

All the action from Morecambe as Wigan Athletic look to take another huge strides towards promotion...

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 7:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:46 pm
Leam Richardson

Up the Tics!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20

Live blog: FT Morecambe 1 Wigan Athletic 2

Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:41

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:41

FULL-TIME

FT Morecambe 1 Latics 2. One point off the top of League One, with four games still in hand. Played 23, points 51. Fantas-Tic.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:28

SUB

Jason Kerr for Callum Lang

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:20

CHANCE

Close to 3-1 Latics, Humphrys down the left, cross is almost bundled past his own goalie by a defender, great save in the end!

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:17

GOAL

Goal 2-1 Latics, Stephen Humphrys header!

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:09

CHANCE

So close to 2-1 Latics...unbelievable free-kick from Power, Lang sticks a leg out, and it cannons back off the bar!

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:05

SUBS

Double change. Humphrys and Edwards for Pearce and Massey.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:00

CHANCE

Wow Cole Stockton curls in a beauty from 30 yards, and it hits the bar post with Amos at full stretch. Big let-off.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:57

CHANCE

Danger for Latics, Jonah Ayunga has a shooting chance, Ben Amos off his line in a flash to smother it.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:33

HALF-TIME

1-1

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:32

WILL IS ON FIRE

That’s 13 for the season (tonight marks the halfway mark in the league)...previous career best was 11.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MorecambeTICs