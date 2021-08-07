LIVE BLOG: FT Sunderland 2 Wigan Athletic 1
All the action from the Stadium of Liught as Wigan Athletic aim to get off to a flyer in League One against Sunderland...
Up the 'Tics...
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20
LIVE BLOG: FT Sunderland 2 Wigan Athletic 1
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 17:11
FULL TIME
FT Sunderland 2 Latics 1.And no real complaints based on the 90 minutes. Report and reaction to come.
added minutes.
Jordan Cousins for Tom Naylor, three minutes to go.
Crowd here is 31,549, with 2k from Wigan.
Humphrys for Edwards
SUB ON WAY
Stephen Humphrys imminent. 13 minutes to go.
Good chance for Latics, Edwards elects not to play in Wyke, and his shot from 20 yards is parried away to safety. Might feel he should have played the pass.
First change for Latics, Jordan Jones for Will Keane.
Wow what a let-off for Latics...Lynden Gooch’s shot hits the stanchion and away to safety. Is that the turning point?
Goal 2-1 Sunderland, corner from the right and it’s a free header for Ross Stewart from close range, it’s such a poor goal to give away. Leam will be livid.