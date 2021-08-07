LIVE BLOG: FT Sunderland 2 Wigan Athletic 1

All the action from the Stadium of Liught as Wigan Athletic aim to get off to a flyer in League One against Sunderland...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 3:12 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th August 2021, 5:14 pm
Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring Latics' first goal of the campaign

Up the 'Tics...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20

LIVE BLOG: FT Sunderland 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 17:11

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 17:11

FULL TIME

FT Sunderland 2 Latics 1.And no real complaints based on the 90 minutes. Report and reaction to come.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 17:06

SIX

added minutes.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 17:01

SUB

Jordan Cousins for Tom Naylor, three minutes to go.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:55

CROWD

Crowd here is 31,549, with 2k from Wigan.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:52

SUB

Humphrys for Edwards

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:51

SUB ON WAY

Stephen Humphrys imminent. 13 minutes to go.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:43

CLOSE

Good chance for Latics, Edwards elects not to play in Wyke, and his shot from 20 yards is parried away to safety. Might feel he should have played the pass.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:41

SUB

First change for Latics, Jordan Jones for Will Keane.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:41

CLOSE

Wow what a let-off for Latics...Lynden Gooch’s shot hits the stanchion and away to safety. Is that the turning point?

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:26

GOAL

Goal 2-1 Sunderland, corner from the right and it’s a free header for Ross Stewart from close range, it’s such a poor goal to give away. Leam will be livid.

Next Page
Page 0 of 3
SunderlandLeague One