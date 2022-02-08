Live blog: Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic

All the action from Hillsborough as Wigan Athletic aim to get back to winning ways against Sheffield Wednesday...

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 7:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 7:30 pm

Up the 'Tics!

Leam Richardson

Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:55

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:55

FULL-TIME

FT Sheffield Wednesday 1 Latics 0.

Latics didn’t play well enough to have got anything. But that penalty was never a penalty in the history of man.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:27

CHANCE

Bannan shot, tipped over by Amos.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:25

CHANCE

Callum Paterson fires wide of the far post.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:23

SUB

Massey for Darikwa.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:16

DOUBLE CHANGE

Jason Kerr and Stephen Humphrys for Jamie McGrath and Graeme Shinnie. Three at the back for the last 20 minutes.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:13

CHANCE

Corner from the Wednesday left, and Storey’s header lands on the roof of the net.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:07

SWITCH

Should say Latics have switched formation in this second half...Darikwa to right wing back, McClean to left wing back, Max Power into midfield and Tom Naylor almost in a quarterback position in front of the two CBs...

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:00

GOAL

Barry Bannan scores from the spot. 1-0 Wednesday. Fair to say Leam not happy with the award.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:59

PENALTY

Penalty Sheffield Wednesday. Whatmough foul.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:35

HALF-TIME

HT Sheff Weds 0 Latics 0.

Decent game, hosts have edged it, but Latics have looked dangerous on the break, and hit the post through Darikwa. Point wouldn’t be terrible against a good side bang in form.

