Live blog: Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic
All the action from Hillsborough as Wigan Athletic aim to get back to winning ways against Sheffield Wednesday...
Up the 'Tics!
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:55
FULL-TIME
FT Sheffield Wednesday 1 Latics 0.
Latics didn’t play well enough to have got anything. But that penalty was never a penalty in the history of man.
Bannan shot, tipped over by Amos.
Callum Paterson fires wide of the far post.
Massey for Darikwa.
DOUBLE CHANGE
Jason Kerr and Stephen Humphrys for Jamie McGrath and Graeme Shinnie. Three at the back for the last 20 minutes.
Corner from the Wednesday left, and Storey’s header lands on the roof of the net.
Should say Latics have switched formation in this second half...Darikwa to right wing back, McClean to left wing back, Max Power into midfield and Tom Naylor almost in a quarterback position in front of the two CBs...
Barry Bannan scores from the spot. 1-0 Wednesday. Fair to say Leam not happy with the award.
Penalty Sheffield Wednesday. Whatmough foul.
HALF-TIME
HT Sheff Weds 0 Latics 0.
Decent game, hosts have edged it, but Latics have looked dangerous on the break, and hit the post through Darikwa. Point wouldn’t be terrible against a good side bang in form.