Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 12:24 pm

Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 13:07

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 13:07

FOUL/NO FOUL

Callum Lang’s just done Santos on the edge of the box and been completely blocked off...if the ref gives it it’s possibly a red...gives nothing...Leam fuming in the technical area...

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 13:05

CHANCE

Latics almost in again, Keane down the left, and his cross is turned behind for a corner just before Lang can slot it home.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 13:03

30 GONE

Bolton continuing to cough up the ball cheaply, Latics can’t quite make them pay at the moment...15 to half-time...

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 13:00

CHANCE

Will Keane shot, fantastic block from Ricardo Santos...

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 12:59

CHANCE

Interception from Darikwa, run from Lang, shot dragged past the far post.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 12:49

BOOKING

James McClean in the book for a trip on Afolayan...didn’t look much in it...players from both sides got involved which made the booking inevitable...

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 12:43

CHANCE

Should be 2-0. James McClean clean through, and slices his effort wide. All Latics at the moment.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 12:42

WHAT A START

Cross-shot from the right...evades everyone and sneaks in at the far post...PA gave it to Magennis but press box view is James McClean. Correction from the PA and it’s given to James McClean.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 12:39

GOAL

Goal 1-0 Latics...guess who...James McClean.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 12:38

DISALLOWED

Will Keane has the ball in the net, but the whistle has long gone for a foul by Callum Lang as the initial cross came in. Leam not impressed.

