Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Bristol City

All the action from the DW Stadium as Wigan Athletic face Bristol City...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 2:54 pm

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:29

CHANCE

Chance for Latics. Power free-kick, Magennis heads into the ground and over. Might have done better there.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:21

CHANCE

Max Power deflected shot, well saved by the goalie.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:21

LET-OFF

Wow what a let-off. Only a yellow card for Joe Bennett. Tangled with Joe Williams on the deck and, as Williams got up, Bennett lashed out and felled him. Stroke of luck for Latics. 9/10 refs would surely have given a red.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:15

ESCAPE

Blimey that looked a decent penalty shout for Bristol City...Jason Kerr collides with Tommy Conway as he’s shooting...referee waves play on.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:07

GOAL

Goal 1-0 Bristol City, tap in for Andy Weimann at the far post, Latics cut open far too easily there.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:02

DELAY

Slight delay to proceedings while a pigeon flies away from just in front of Callum Lang...and we’re underway!

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 14:58

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 14:57

...which means the teams won’t be far behind...

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 14:55

Soooooooooooo hot inside the DW Stadium today. Players will be taking regular water breaks during the game.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 14:53

TEAM NEWS

