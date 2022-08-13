Up the ‘Tics!
Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Bristol City
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:29
Chance for Latics. Power free-kick, Magennis heads into the ground and over. Might have done better there.
Max Power deflected shot, well saved by the goalie.
Wow what a let-off. Only a yellow card for Joe Bennett. Tangled with Joe Williams on the deck and, as Williams got up, Bennett lashed out and felled him. Stroke of luck for Latics. 9/10 refs would surely have given a red.
Blimey that looked a decent penalty shout for Bristol City...Jason Kerr collides with Tommy Conway as he’s shooting...referee waves play on.
Goal 1-0 Bristol City, tap in for Andy Weimann at the far post, Latics cut open far too easily there.
Slight delay to proceedings while a pigeon flies away from just in front of Callum Lang...and we’re underway!
WHAT A DAY
LEAM IS OUT
...which means the teams won’t be far behind...
SCENE IS SET
Soooooooooooo hot inside the DW Stadium today. Players will be taking regular water breaks during the game.