Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Cambridge United
All the action from the DW Stadium...
Up the ‘Tics!
Last updated: Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 17:17
WE’RE OFF
Both teams take the knee and we’re under way at the DW...
IFS AND BUTS
If MK Dons and/or Rotherham drop points, Latics could secure promotion as early as Tuesday...
REMINDER
If Latics win today and then at Ipswich on Tuesday, they can win promotion - and the title - next Saturday against Plymouth regardless of results elsewhere...
BIG BOOST
Thelo Aasgaard back in the Latics squad today, massive boost having previously been ruled out for the campaign.
LOVELY DAY FOR IT
Sun’s out at the DW...pitch looking in good nick...scene is set for Latics to cement their place at the top of League One...