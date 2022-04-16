Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Cambridge United

All the action from the DW Stadium...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 4:48 pm

Up the ‘Tics!

Leam Richardson

Last updated: Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 17:17

WE’RE OFF

Both teams take the knee and we’re under way at the DW...

Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 17:05

IFS AND BUTS

If MK Dons and/or Rotherham drop points, Latics could secure promotion as early as Tuesday...

Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 17:04

REMINDER

If Latics win today and then at Ipswich on Tuesday, they can win promotion - and the title - next Saturday against Plymouth regardless of results elsewhere...

Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 17:00

BIG BOOST

Thelo Aasgaard back in the Latics squad today, massive boost having previously been ruled out for the campaign.

Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 16:58

LOVELY DAY FOR IT

Sun’s out at the DW...pitch looking in good nick...scene is set for Latics to cement their place at the top of League One...

Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 16:47

TEAM NEWS

