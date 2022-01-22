Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Gillingham
All the action from the DW as Wigan Athletic aim to go back to the top of League One by beating Gillingham...
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 3:02 pm
Up the 'Tics!
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:16
McClean cross, Naylor header, and it’s almost 2-0 Latics.
NOT SO FAST
“We are top of the league,” chant the East Stand. Sadly, leaders Wycombe scored in the second minute at Morecambe, so still as you were.
1-0 Latics, Will Keane!
Edwards cross, and Keane heads home easily. 1-0 Latics.
LIVELY START
to the game, both sides looking to attack, promising signs!
UNDER WAY
at the DW
