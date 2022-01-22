Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Gillingham

All the action from the DW as Wigan Athletic aim to go back to the top of League One by beating Gillingham...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 3:02 pm
Leam Richardson

Up the 'Tics!

Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Gillingham

Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:16

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:16

CHANCE

McClean cross, Naylor header, and it’s almost 2-0 Latics.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:12

NOT SO FAST

“We are top of the league,” chant the East Stand. Sadly, leaders Wycombe scored in the second minute at Morecambe, so still as you were.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:14

GOAL

1-0 Latics, Will Keane!

Edwards cross, and Keane heads home easily. 1-0 Latics.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:06

LIVELY START

to the game, both sides looking to attack, promising signs!

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:03

UNDER WAY

at the DW

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:00

TEAMS

Blow for Warriors. More importantly, best wishes to Bevan French and his family.

