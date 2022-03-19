Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Morecambe
All the action as it happens from the DW...
Up the ‘Tics!
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:54
FULL-TIME
FT Latics 4 Morecambe 1.
A point behind leaders Rotherham with two games in hand. Great way to sign off for a fortnight’s rest.
Gwion Edwards for Stephen Humphrys.
Graeme Shinnie for Max Power.
Goal 4-1 Latics, Stephen Humphrys on the volley.
Goal 3-1 Latics, Will Keane!
Darikwa cross headed back in by Magennis...Naylor heads it goalwards and Keane close to the line makes sure...thankfully two defenders between him and the goal...
Another cracking strike from Humphrys, another brilliant save from the goalie.
Dylan Connolly scores, straight down the middle. 2-1 Latics.
Penalty Morecambe. Handball. Point-blank range from Stockton shot, but clear.
SECOND HALF
is under way.
Crowd at the DW is 10,072 including 904 from Morecambe.