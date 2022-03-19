Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Morecambe

All the action as it happens from the DW...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 2:53 pm

Up the ‘Tics!

Leam Richardson

Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:54

FULL-TIME

FT Latics 4 Morecambe 1.

A point behind leaders Rotherham with two games in hand. Great way to sign off for a fortnight’s rest.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:48

SUB

Gwion Edwards for Stephen Humphrys.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:38

SUB

Graeme Shinnie for Max Power.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:28

GOAL

Goal 4-1 Latics, Stephen Humphrys on the volley.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:29

GOAL

Goal 3-1 Latics, Will Keane!

Darikwa cross headed back in by Magennis...Naylor heads it goalwards and Keane close to the line makes sure...thankfully two defenders between him and the goal...

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:18

CHANCE

Another cracking strike from Humphrys, another brilliant save from the goalie.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:08

GOAL

Dylan Connolly scores, straight down the middle. 2-1 Latics.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:08

PENALTY

Penalty Morecambe. Handball. Point-blank range from Stockton shot, but clear.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:05

SECOND HALF

is under way.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:05

CROWD

Crowd at the DW is 10,072 including 904 from Morecambe.

