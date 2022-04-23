Up the ‘Tics!
LIVE BLOG: Wigan Athletic v Plymouth Argyle
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:57
FIULL-TIME
FT Latics 1 Plymouth 1.
Latics all-but promoted...but mathematically they still need another point.
Tom Pearce tripped in the box, officials say no...Latics players can’t believe it!!!
Latics sub, Massey for Pearce.
Plymouth corner, Dan Scarr header, hits the bar and over.
Lang shot, deflected just wide.
Hahahahahahahahaha I give up...Lang rugby tackled to the floor in the box...whole stadium expecting a penalty...referee books him for diving. I cornt speyk.
