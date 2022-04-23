LIVE BLOG: Wigan Athletic v Plymouth Argyle

All the action from the DW Stadium...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 2:58 pm

Up the ‘Tics!

Leam Richardson

FIULL-TIME

FT Latics 1 Plymouth 1.

Latics all-but promoted...but mathematically they still need another point.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:55

AGONY

Tom Pearce tripped in the box, officials say no...Latics players can’t believe it!!!

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:53

SUB

Latics sub, Massey for Pearce.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:49

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:49

CHANCE

Plymouth corner, Dan Scarr header, hits the bar and over.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:43

CHANCE

Lang shot, deflected just wide.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:39

BOOKING

Hahahahahahahahaha I give up...Lang rugby tackled to the floor in the box...whole stadium expecting a penalty...referee books him for diving. I cornt speyk.

