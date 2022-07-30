Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Preston North End

All the action as it happens from the DW Stadium...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th July 2022, 2:57 pm

Last updated: Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 15:19

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 15:19

CHANCE

James McClean shoots just wide

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 15:19

CHANCE

...Preston can’t clear the corner and Whatmough’s shot is deflected wide...

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 15:18

SKILLS

Lovely footwork from Callum Lang wins a corner for Latics...

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 15:16

DULL

“Shall we sing a song for you?”Must be the worst chant on the circuit. Dull as dishwater. Bin.

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 15:12

TEMPER

PNE boss Ryan Lowe appears to throw the ball in petulance towards Bobby Madley after Callum Lang got away with one on the near touchline. No card shown.

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 15:11

WATCH OUT

Plenty of grabbing during the opening set-piece of the game - from both sides. Referee Bobby Madley has to have eyes in the back of his head.

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 15:02

DELAYED BY WIFI ISSUES...WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 15:01

UNDER WAY

No taking of the knee by either side, straight into it!

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 14:52

THE SCENE IS SET

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 14:52

GRUB!

