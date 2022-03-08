Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Sutton United

All the action from the DW

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:38 pm

Up the Tics!

Last updated: Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:57

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:57

PEN 16

Tendayi Darikwa, saved. Sutton win 7-6 on penalties. Fair play to them.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:56

PEN 15

Sutton score, 7-6.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:56

PEN 14

Jamie McGrath, scores. 6-6.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:55

PEN 13

Sutton goalie, scores. 6-5.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:55

PEN 12

Gwion Edwards, scores. 5-5.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:54

PEN 11

Sutton score, 5-4.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:54

PEN 10

Josh Magennis, scores. 4-4.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:53

PEN 9

Sutton score. 4-3.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:52

PEN 8

James McClean, scores. 3-3.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:52

PEN 7

Sutton score. 3-2.

