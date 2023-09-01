News you can trust since 1853
LIVE: DEADLINE DAY BLOG - All the news and views from the Wigan Athletic camp on an always-eventful day...

Follow all the drama on deadline day right here, as Shaun Maloney and Gregor Rioch fine-tune the squad that will see Wigan Athletic through until January...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:30 BST

Up the Tics!

LIVE: Wigan Athletic Deadline Day blog!

Show new updates
10:36 BST

Also worth pointing out...and we’re not trying to sell him already...but another member of that U21 squad (Cole Palmer) has moved today for £40m.

This is the future of a self-sustainable Wigan Athletic right here, thanks to a fantastic Academy system.

10:35 BST

Worth pointing out this England Under-21s side won the Euros this summer.

At that point, Sam Tickle had made one senior appearance (last game of last season). Some journey.

10:34 BST

Tickle becomes the first Academy product to make an England Under-21s squad since Leighton Baines almost two decades ago.

Lee Cattermole was Latics’ last Under-21 international, back in 2009.

10:33 BST

Away from deadline day, what a proud moment for Latics and their Academy, with Sam Tickle being called up by England Under-21s for the first time.

09:49 BST

Of course, plenty of stuff going on away from deadline day...small matter of a derby at Blackpool tomorrow...Latics are training today ahead of the big game...international call-ups continuing...we already know Latics’ visit of Charlton on Saturday week is off...

09:32 BST

Former Latics Academy product Sam Cosgrove could be on his way from Birmingham to Barnsley - who won at the DW on Saturday - on a loan deal...

09:30 BST
09:30 BST

Plenty of activity expected elsewhere as Latics’ League One rivals also look to bring in reinforcements...we’ll keep ypu right across that as well...

09:24 BST

With a big game in League One to prepare for this weekend - the small matter of a trip to Blackpool - Shaun Maloney will be leaving transfer matters to Sporting Director Gregor Rioch, as well as chairman Ben Goodburn...over to you, gentlemen...

09:23 BST

Here’s what the Latics boss said on the eve of transfer deadline day about his hopes for a successful end to the window...

