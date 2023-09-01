LIVE: DEADLINE DAY BLOG - All the news and views from the Wigan Athletic camp on an always-eventful day...
Also worth pointing out...and we’re not trying to sell him already...but another member of that U21 squad (Cole Palmer) has moved today for £40m.
This is the future of a self-sustainable Wigan Athletic right here, thanks to a fantastic Academy system.
Worth pointing out this England Under-21s side won the Euros this summer.
At that point, Sam Tickle had made one senior appearance (last game of last season). Some journey.
Tickle becomes the first Academy product to make an England Under-21s squad since Leighton Baines almost two decades ago.
Lee Cattermole was Latics’ last Under-21 international, back in 2009.
Away from deadline day, what a proud moment for Latics and their Academy, with Sam Tickle being called up by England Under-21s for the first time.
Of course, plenty of stuff going on away from deadline day...small matter of a derby at Blackpool tomorrow...Latics are training today ahead of the big game...international call-ups continuing...we already know Latics’ visit of Charlton on Saturday week is off...
Former Latics Academy product Sam Cosgrove could be on his way from Birmingham to Barnsley - who won at the DW on Saturday - on a loan deal...
Plenty of activity expected elsewhere as Latics’ League One rivals also look to bring in reinforcements...we’ll keep ypu right across that as well...
With a big game in League One to prepare for this weekend - the small matter of a trip to Blackpool - Shaun Maloney will be leaving transfer matters to Sporting Director Gregor Rioch, as well as chairman Ben Goodburn...over to you, gentlemen...
Here’s what the Latics boss said on the eve of transfer deadline day about his hopes for a successful end to the window...