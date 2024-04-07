Liverpool loan star facing shock injury KO for Wigan Athletic's run-in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 19-year-old has been a virtual ever-present since joining Latics in the January transfer window.

However, after playing for England Under-20s during the recent international break, Chambers has succumbed to a muscle problem that will require rest and recuperation.

Luke Chambers has been a virtual ever-present for Latics since joining from Liverpool in January

"Luke's had a very hectic few weeks, and we've been trying to manage him as best we can," said Maloney.

"Unfortunately I don't think he'll be back until the very last game of the season, the same sort of timeframe as Josh Stones."

Stones has been out since the turn of the year after damaging a foot while on loan at National League outfit Oldham Athletic.

Maloney has predicted he will be back in full training by the end of the campaign, but probably not in time to feature in the first team.

Chambers, meanwhile, was one of four players to drop out of the squad for Saturday’s goalless draw against Port Vale at the last minute, along with defender Sean Clare, forward Stephen Humphrys and captain Josh Magennis.

"Josh felt a slight tightness in his hamstring during training on Thursday, but I don't think he'll be out too long," added the Latics boss.

"Sean had a hip complaint, and Stephen had a knock on his ankle.

"I hope to have one or more available in midweek, but we don't know for sure."