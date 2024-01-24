Liverpool midfielder makes Scottish move after return from Wigan Athletic loan

James Balagizi endured a frustrating loan spell with Latics before being recalled by Liverpool earlier this month

The 20-year-old, who has represented England at various age groups, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at the DW.

However, after struggling for game-time at Wigan – he made seven appearances, including only three substitute outings in the league – it was no surprise when he returned to Liverpool earlier this month.

Balagizi has been sent straight back out to Kilmarnock, where he is hoping for more luck on the field.

“I’m really excited to get the deal done I am happy with the project at the club and excited to get things going,” he said.

“The manager (Derek McInnes) did well at convincing me to come, hearing the plan that he’s got.

“The team is building something really exciting for the fans and for the club itself, so to come here and hopefully add to that is part of my plan.

“Fans can expect an exciting player, I work hard on and off the ball and always look to make things happen.

“Creativity is my main thing, I play box-to-box and aim to get fans off their seats.”

Balagizi spent the first half of last term on loan in League Two at Crawley Town, making 16 appearances and scoring three times.