News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Liverpool midfielder makes Scottish move after return from Wigan Athletic loan

Former Wigan Athletic midfielder James Balagizi vowed to get the Kilmarnock fans off their seats after joining the Scottish Premiership club on loan for the rest of the season from Liverpool.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Jan 2024, 16:15 GMT
James Balagizi endured a frustrating loan spell with Latics before being recalled by Liverpool earlier this monthJames Balagizi endured a frustrating loan spell with Latics before being recalled by Liverpool earlier this month
James Balagizi endured a frustrating loan spell with Latics before being recalled by Liverpool earlier this month

The 20-year-old, who has represented England at various age groups, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at the DW.

Read More
Exclusive: Wigan Athletic rocked as vice-captain asks to leave the DW.

However, after struggling for game-time at Wigan – he made seven appearances, including only three substitute outings in the league – it was no surprise when he returned to Liverpool earlier this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Balagizi has been sent straight back out to Kilmarnock, where he is hoping for more luck on the field.

“I’m really excited to get the deal done I am happy with the project at the club and excited to get things going,” he said.

“The manager (Derek McInnes) did well at convincing me to come, hearing the plan that he’s got.

“The team is building something really exciting for the fans and for the club itself, so to come here and hopefully add to that is part of my plan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Fans can expect an exciting player, I work hard on and off the ball and always look to make things happen.

“Creativity is my main thing, I play box-to-box and aim to get fans off their seats.”

Balagizi spent the first half of last term on loan in League Two at Crawley Town, making 16 appearances and scoring three times.

He signed a new contract extension with Liverpool prior to his loan move to Latics last summer.

Related topics:KilmarnockLiverpoolScottish PremiershipDerek McInnesEngland