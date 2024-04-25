Loan man returns to Wigan Athletic ahead of possible operation
The 31-year-old joined the Millers on transfer deadline day in January, to be reunited with his former Latics boss Leam Richardson.
But Richardson was sacked earlier this month after only four months in the job, to be replaced by Steve Evans.
And when Wyke was left out of the Rotherham squad at the weekend, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Wyke in South Yorkshire.
"He's got a little problem with his ankle that rules him out beyond next Saturday," reported Evans during his weekly press conference on Thursday morning.
"He lives in the north west and he spoke to me about the possibility of being based there.
"We spoke to Wigan and he's gone back there. I think he's going to see a consultant and maybe have a little op to tidy it up.
"From my point of view, although he's contracted to us, he goes back to being a Wigan player."
