Loan star acknowledges he grew from being 'boy to man' during time with Wigan Athletic

Martial Godo has thanked everyone connected with Latics after completing his season-long loan

Martial Godo admits he grew up from a boy into a man during his season-long loan with Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old winger scored five times in 38 appearances during his year on loan from Premier League.

Having arrived as a virtual unknown, he announced his arrival onto the scene in style, even breaking into the England Under-20 side.

Whether his next step is another loan, possibly in the Championship, or even integration into the Fulham squad, Godo says he'll never forget his time at Wigan.

"That concludes an unforgettable season at such a prominent and unreal club," he posted on social media. "Enjoyable moments and memories I will never forget on my first professional senior season.

"I want to thank the gaffer, my team-mates/brothers and the fans who welcomed me with open arms when I came up as a boy until I left as a man.

"Through my experiences...high and low. Scoring my first professional goal, playing/representing England, winning my first player of the month award, and many, many more highs. To being out with injury for up to six weeks.

"I am forever thankful and owe massive gratitude to God, my family, friends, and everyone at the club who helped me throughout the season, on and off the pitch."

Godo joined Latics on transfer deadline day last summer, with boss Shaun Maloney benefitting from knowing Fulham manager Marco Silva from their time at Hull.

The player had been plucked by the Cottagers from non-league Margate in March 2022 following a successful trial spell.

Also leaving Latics this summer is defender Tom Pearce, who had been the longest-serving senior player at the club.

"For the last five years, I've been proud to call Wigan Athletic my home,” wrote Pearce, who joined Latics from Leeds United in the summer of 2019.

"I just want to thank everyone involved at the football club, including the players, staff and, most importantly, the fans for the unwavering support they have offered both me and my family during my time at the club.