James Balagizi has become the latest Wigan Athletic player to be ruled out until 2024 after damaging a hamstring in training.

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder has struggled for game-time since joining Latics on a season-long loan at the beginning of the campaign.

And his attempts to force his way in have been handed a major blow after sustaining an 'innocuous' injury at Christopher Park.

"James damaged his hamstring in training, very innocuous, but it doesn't look a very good one," reported boss Shaun Maloney.

"We're probably looking at around six weeks for him, which isn't good news."

It remains to be seen whether Balagizi will receive treatment and rehab with his loan employers or back with his parent club.

"We'll allow him and Liverpool to decide what happens," added Maloney. "We'll leave that to them, whether he goes back for a week or two.

"But we're more than happy to keep him here with us, because we've got a good group here with the medical department."

Latics are already resigned to being without midfielder Matt Smith (hernia), defender Jason Kerr (foot) and forward Thelo Aasgaard (ankle) until the New Year.

Smith recently suffered a major setback to his recovery after going under the knife in September.

Kerr was only just returning from a year-long absence with a serious knee problem when he damaged a metatarsal bone.

Aasgaard was in fine form after recovering from a dislocated shoulder that sidelined him at the start of the season.

Maloney also provided an update on striker Charlie Wyke, who was again absent from the matchday squad for Tuesday's 3-0 win over Fleetwood.

"Charlie's being scanned, after pulling out of training on Monday morning very early, just after the warm-up," said Maloney.

"He has a knock on his hip and that meant he was unavailable for midweek.

"Hopefully he'll be available for Friday, we'll give him every chance, so fingers crossed."

On-loan Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison is out until 'the second or third week of December' with a quad injury picked up on international duty with Scotland Under-21s.