Lows made the highs even better for Wigan Athletic admits Kal Naismith

Kal Naismith, with Reece James
Kal Naismith, with Reece James

Kal Naismith admits the successful finish to Wigan Athletic’s campaign was made even more memorable by the hardships that had come before.

In the end, Latics finished a whopping TWELVE points clear of the drop zone.

But having temporarily dropped into the bottom three over Easter, it was much close than that – as Naismith is the first to acknowledge.

“When you look back, there’s obviously been some low points, but on the whole it was a success,” he told the Wigan Post.

“It doesn’t feel like it at the time, but having gone through those lows make you enjoy the highs – like we had at the end of the season – even sweeter.

“The sticky patches we did have just allowed to show how much character and togetherness there was in the dressing room.

“We knew a lot of people were writing us off heading into Easter, maybe not seeing where the points were coming from.

“But within the dressing room we knew there was a good group here, we stuck to our beliefs and we got there in the end.”