Lucas Danson addressed the Latics fans forum held recently in the South Stand bar of the Brick Community Stadium

Lucas Danson has spoken for the first time about the 'quite unsexy, fundamental flooring' work that will allow Wigan Athletic to challenge again - in an 'aggressive but not reckless' manner.

He was speaking at the club's recent fans forum, where he was asked to sum up the 21 months since his dad, Mike, completed the takeover that 'saved' the club, for the second time in just over two years.

However, unlike the first takeover by Phoenix 2021 Limited, the Danson family are determined to build the solid foundations from which the club can thrive in the long term.

"It's been a very full on two years...great but very full on," said Danson – a non-executive director of the club – who was appearing alongside new Latics managing director Sarah Guilfoyle and sporting director Gregor Rioch. "When we joined, we were told that the quickest deal to take over an EFL club had been 42 days, and we did it in six.

"The first year was a lot of fire-fighting...the minus eight points, the transfer embargo, players' contracts potentially being void...to some of the stuff going on behind the scenes. It was right in the middle of season-ticket renewal time, and we had an 80 per cent renewal rate...so we wanted to email the remaining fans...but we didn't know who they were because of how bad the old ticketing system was.

"So a lot of the stuff we've done over the two years has been behind the scenes, quite unsexy, fundamental flooring so we can then build the house up. I think we're in a much better position now, we've negotiated ourselves out of some really tough contracts, and we can really start kicking on with the marketing and trying to build up the revenues.

"I know in the past we've had instances of Wigan going up from this division and being quite reckless...which has resulted in the club coming straight back down, because it hasn't been supported by the revenues. So the ultimate aim is to get the revenues to go up, so we can be aggressive but not reckless."

Danson Jnr also provided an update on plans for the stadium, which has recently become a separate entity again, under its own managing director Neil Russell.

"We're excited to have Neil on board," added Danson. "And we're really at the early stages now of drawing up a long-term plan for the whole footprint. And I think that's what's been so exciting about this year, we're really now heading towards growth, and building up those long-term plans, as opposed to muddling budgets and getting into contracts at the last minute.

"We want to make this a seven-day-a-week venue, having conferences and concerts. We're desperate to create a better fan experience...around 65 per cent of fans get to the ground within half an hour of kick-off.

"And quite frankly, at the moment, I don't blame them too much, because we don't offer a good enough experience on the day, and we're going to work hard to do everything we can do there."