Latics are licking their wounds after suffering a fifth defeat in the least six league games at Burton in midweek.

It's a run that's seen them slip from the comparative safety of mid-table to second bottom of League One - albeit thanks to their eight-point deduction.

Charlie Hughes believes it's time Latics got the bounce of the ball

That sequence was kicked off when Hughes suffered a hugely controversial red card, which saw Latics having to play Barnsley - who eventually won 2-0 - a man down for three-quarters of the game.

Charlie Wyke was also given his marching orders shortly after half-time at the weekend against Portsmouth, who won 2-1 at the DW thanks to referee Will Finnie failing to award the home side a stonewall penalty for handball late on.

And Latics' misery continued in midweek when Kell Watts was penalised for a disputed late handball in the box, from which Burton completed a 2-1 comeback win.

For Hughes - who had put Latics ahead in the first half - it's a run of misfortune he's desperate to see the back of.

"Sometimes you don't get the luck you need in football, and it wasn't our night again on Tuesday," he said.

"Both teams had chances, but I thought we were the better team, and it just didn't go our way.

"It is frustrating when referees make certain decisions that we don't agree with.

"I look back to the Barnsley game, when I received the red card, which we didn't think was a red.

"It was the same with Charlie Wyke, the same with the handball against Portsmouth on Saturday, and the same with the handball at Burton.

"Hopefully we're due some calls that go our way.

"All we can do now is focus even harder to rebound on Saturday at Stevenage.

"To get three points would be massive heading into the international break."

Latics were again cheered on by a bumper away following of more than 700 at Burton, with a similar number on their way south this weekend for a first meeting with Stevenage Borough.

"The fans are massively important for us," added Hughes, one of Latics' five-man 'leadership group'.

"I think the louder they are, the quicker we move the ball.

"I know they get frustrated when we slow it down, but it's the way we play, and the way the gaffer wants us to play.

"We'll keep moving the ball to try to find the space, and it will come good for us."

Saturday’s game will be Latics’ last in the league for a fortnight.

They host League One rivals Fleetwood Town next Tuesday in the second group game of the EFL Trophy.

The scheduled visit of Peterborough United on Saturday week has already been postponed due to Latics’ international commitments.