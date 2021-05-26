Malky Mackay nets first club role since Wigan Athletic exit

Malky Mackay

The former Cardiff, Watford and Wigan boss, 49, stepped down as the Scottish Football Association's performance director last November after four years in the post.

He replaces John Hughes, who chose not to stay on as Staggies boss earlier this week having successfully secured the club's place in the Scottish Premiership after being hired on a short-term basis back in December.

On Wednesday a statement on the club's official website read: "Ross County can today confirm the appointment of Malky Mackay as the club's new manager.

"For the last four years, Malky was performance director at the Scottish FA, and more recently has been engaged by UEFA and FIFA on special projects.

"In appointing Malky, the club feel that we have an individual who has vast experience, essential leadership skills and strong knowledge of the game as well as being a respected figure throughout football with extensive contacts that will be essential in developing the next chapter of our club.

"As well as having been a manager, Malky brings great experience at performance development level as well as in strategic planning and governance.

"This was clearly shown during his tenure as performance director at the Scottish FA, where he was also proud to take interim management of his national side.

"Ross County very much feel like this is the start of a new chapter on our journey and look forward to supporting Malky in every way possible to help drive the club forward."

Mackay proved a controversial appointment to his SFA role after he was investigated by the FA for sending allegedly racist, sexist and homophobic text messages to Cardiff's head of recruitment Iain Moody during the pair's time in Wales.

After the revelations in 2014, Mackay apologised for sending two one-line text messages he admits were 'disrespectful of other cultures' but he was later cleared by the FA in July 2015, when the governing body decided to take no further action against him and Moody.

Mackay was sacked as Latics manager in April 2015 after a disastrous 138 days in charge.

Having taken over from Uwe Rosler in November 2014, Mackay secured 19 points from a possible 72 as the club – pre-season favourites for promotion – ended up being relegated to League One, with its off-field reputation having taken a huge hit.