Maloney acknowledges 'full respect' for forgotten man of Wigan Athletic

Shaun Maloney has spoken of his 'full respect' for Ben Amos following the goalkeeper's match-winning return to the Wigan Athletic side.

With Sam Tickle away with the England Under-21 squad, Amos made only his second appearance of the campaign in the final EFL Trophy group game at Tranmere.

After keeping a clean sheet, Amos was the Latics hero in the penalty shoot-out, saving two spot-kicks to ensure the visitors got the bonus point to finish top of the group.

Ben Amos made a huge return to the Latics side at Tranmere in midweek

Having spent almost the whole season on the bench, Maloney made special mention of Amos’ professionalism – and revealed he’s been working hard behind the scenes to improve a key aspect of his game.

"I was pleased with Ben, and also what he did with his feet,” said the Latics boss of a player who was an ever-present during the League One title-winning campaign of 2021-22.

"I can see a big improvement in his game over the last eight or nine months, there's really been that improvement.

"He was the one who was starting off the play for us.

"When I first came in - and where we were in the Championship - he produced some really big saves for me.

"He played when he didn't get paid, so I'll always have full respect for him.

"At the moment we've got a very young goalkeeper who's doing outstandingly well.