Maloney delight following sporting director appointment at Wigan Athletic

After a decade as the club's Academy chief, Rioch - who has overseen the development of several future Premier League players - makes the step up to first-team level.

And having played a major role over the summer in the transition between ownership groups, Rioch has more than shown his value to the cause.

Shaun Maloney has welcomed the appointment of Gregor Rioch as Latics' new sporting director

“I am very happy for Gregor that his sporting director role has now been confirmed," said Maloney, who hinted towards the end of last term this was in the offing.

“He has done an excellent job since he has been asked to step into that role, and his work during the summer to save the club should not be underestimated.

“An incredible amount of work has gone on to get us to the position we are now with a competitive team, and Gregor has to take massive credit for that.

“He has done an outstanding job at the Academy over the last 10 years, which is now bearing fruit at our club.

"We are at the start of our rebuild and I am very happy that I have Gregor at the side of me for this journey.”

Rioch himself needed little persuading to take on the more senior responsibility.

“I am extremely honoured to be given the role of sporting director of Wigan Athletic, and I am really thankful to the people who have shown good faith in me past and present," he said.

“My experience as Academy manager has been an incredible journey, and I am really looking forward to what this next challenge brings.

“I owe a lot of gratitude to (owner) Mr Danson, (chairman) Ben Goodburn and Shaun for entrusting me with this opportunity.

"And I aim to repay their faith using the experiences I have gained at this fantastic football club over the last decade.”

Rioch, 48, will work closely with the ownership group and Maloney, acting as the strategic lead for recruitment and all the club’s football departments, including first team, Academy, coaching, sports science, medical services and analysis.

The son of former Latics manager Bruce Rioch, Gregor arrived at the DW in December 2013 on the back of six-and-half highly successful years at Coventry, where he played a key part

in the development of future England internationals James Maddison and Callum Wilson.

His work in transforming the club’s youth set-up helped Latics achieve their long-held ambition of becoming a Category Two Academy in 2019.

In the last decade, more than 40 home-grown players have made more than 500 first-team appearances for Latics, with more Academy prospects expected to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Sam Tickle, Charlie Hughes, Thelo Aasgaard and Callum Lang in the years to come.

His appointment was also welcomed by Ben Goodburn, Danson's right-hand man, who also has a new position having been confirmed as the club's new chairman and interim CEO.

“Gregor Rioch’s outstanding work leading our Academy over the last decade and his more recent work supporting Shaun Maloney provides him with a deep understanding of player recruitment and analysis across all levels of the club," he said.

“The position of sporting director is a new and important role for the club in providing continuity across our football strategy.

"Gregor’s experience and leadership qualities have already demonstrated the positive impact he has had in this new role.