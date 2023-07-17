Development Squad members Dylan Dwyer, 19, and Ethan Mitchell, 20 – who both play in midfield - have signed new one-year and two-year deals respectively.

The pair have been training with the first team this summer, and Maloney says opportunities will be available if they continue their improvement.

Dylan Dwyer and Ethan Mitchell have signed new deals with Latics

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted that Dylan and Ethan will be continuing their development with us at Wigan," he said.

“Dylan and Ethan have already trained with the first-team squad in pre-season, and I have been impressed with their attitude and effort levels.

"If they continue to work hard, they will receive opportunities to play in the first team, and I am excited to see how they progress over the next year.

“I have to again applaud the Academy for their great work in producing players who are ready to challenge for a place in the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re so fortunate to have such a fantastic Academy, and this is another proud example of the great work the coaches do on a daily basis.

“I’d like to congratulate both Dylan and Ethan and wish them all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their careers.”

Both Dwyer and Mitchell are in their second spells at Wigan, after short periods with Tranmere.

Mitchell also spent time at Plymouth, for whom he appeared at first-team level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad