Manager and matchwinner both hail Wigan Athletic 'fanfare' which tipped balance
Both manager Shaun Maloney and matchwinner Jack Whatmough admitted the seeds of Wigan Athletic's massive win over Huddersfield were sown before the match.
Dozens of Latics fans made the effort to arrive at the DW a couple of hours before kick-off to welcome the players into the stadium.
And it had its desired effect as Latics recorded a second shut-out on the bounce under Maloney, before Whatmough popped up with 10 minutes to go to head home the only goal - which takes Latics up two places to 22nd in the Championship.
"From driving in before the game, when I saw the amount of fans waiting for us, you knew it was going to be a special day," said Whatmough.
"Seeing them in the car park, clapping us into the stadium, it made me really think: 'This is big'.
"These are the games you want to be playing in as a footballer.
"There was pressure, but you have to enjoy that pressure, and I felt we dealt with it well enough to win the game."
Maloney added: "What I'm seeing is a real connection between the supporters and the players, and I need to say a huge thank you for that.
"There were moments today we were just okay, but they dug deep and we finished very strong. It was a real joint effort.
"I've spoken about this since I came in, but I'm very lucky I have a history here.
"It's almost given me that feeling immediately, and it hopefully it's given the fans that feeling as well."