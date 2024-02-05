Scott Smith's return was perfectly times given Liam Shaw's injury, while Jordan Jones also stepped in for Steven Sessegnon at Peterborough

On-loan Celtic midfielder Shaw was a late cry-off for the trip to Peterborough after damaging a calf in training the day before.

Thankfully, Smith was able to return after five weeks out with a calf injury picked up during the latter stages of the victory over Carlisle on December 29.

Smith underlined his versatility by slotting in at right wing-back, to protect Sean Clare, who had picked up an early yellow card.

And Maloney was delighted at being able to welcome back the local product.

"Liam hurt his groin on Friday, hopefully it's not too bad," said the Latics boss. "But it was great to welcome Scotty back into the squad.

"I asked him to play out wide in a position that's not familiar to him, but we needed him out there.

"He's a brilliant boy, a massive Wigan boy, he has the club at heart, and someone I hope is at the club for a long, long time."

There was also a sliding doors moment in midfield, when the loss of Steven Sessgnon inside five minutes was covered by Jordan Jones, who had been passed fit to appear on the bench after suffering a niggle in training.

"With it being a muscle injury for Sess, you're always concerned," acknowledged Maloney. "He's been brilliant, and it was a big blow to see him go off.

"But the way it worked for us, Jordan didn't make the starting side because of a muscle tightness of his own.

"He hardly trained, but we were told he'd be okay for the bench, and sometimes those decisions go with you.

"His talents in those one-v-one situations are so hard to defend, he can go inside or outside, and he had a big impact in the game."

Maloney also dispelled any fears over Charlie Hughes, who was uncharacteristically replaced just after the hour mark at London Road.

"Charlie's absolutely fine," Maloney added. "The only reason I changed him, and Sean Clare, was the fact they were on yellow cards.