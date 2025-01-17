Manchester United striker joins Wigan Athletic old-boys' network at Carlisle United
The 21-year-old forward endured a frustrating six months on loan with Latics before returning to Old Trafford at the beginning of January.
He scored five times in 18 appearances - 11 of which were starts - but spent most of his time on the outside looking in.
As a result, it was no surprise when all three parties agreed to end the season-long loan agreement at the halfway mark.
And his home for the rest of the season will be Carlisle, where he'll join up with fellow ex-Latics men Jordan Jones, Charlie Wyke and Paul Dummett.
Head coach Mike Williamson said: “We are delighted to have been able to bring Joe in. He’s somebody who we have been pursuing for a while. He gives us pace and power, and he’ll bring another dimension to our play. He’s got goals in him, so we’re delighted he’s chosen to come to us.”
Sporting director Rob Clarkson said: “We are delighted Joe has chosen to join us for the remainder of the season. He is a goalscorer who adds real pace to our centre forward options.
"There was a lot of interest in Joe so we are very pleased he has chosen us as the right club for him at this stage in his career. We have been in contact with Manchester United for some time now and we thank them for their cooperation and allowing us to get this loan deal agreed."
