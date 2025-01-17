Manchester United striker joins Wigan Athletic old-boys' network at Carlisle United

By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:25 BST
Joe Hugill will spend the rest of the season at Carlisle UnitedJoe Hugill will spend the rest of the season at Carlisle United
Joe Hugill will spend the rest of the season at Carlisle United
Joe Hugill has joined League Two strugglers Carlisle United on loan from Manchester United following his recall from Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old forward endured a frustrating six months on loan with Latics before returning to Old Trafford at the beginning of January.

Read More
Wigan Athletic secure January addition No.5 on loan

He scored five times in 18 appearances - 11 of which were starts - but spent most of his time on the outside looking in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result, it was no surprise when all three parties agreed to end the season-long loan agreement at the halfway mark.

And his home for the rest of the season will be Carlisle, where he'll join up with fellow ex-Latics men Jordan Jones, Charlie Wyke and Paul Dummett.

Head coach Mike Williamson said: “We are delighted to have been able to bring Joe in. He’s somebody who we have been pursuing for a while. He gives us pace and power, and he’ll bring another dimension to our play. He’s got goals in him, so we’re delighted he’s chosen to come to us.”

Sporting director Rob Clarkson said: “We are delighted Joe has chosen to join us for the remainder of the season. He is a goalscorer who adds real pace to our centre forward options.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There was a lot of interest in Joe so we are very pleased he has chosen us as the right club for him at this stage in his career. We have been in contact with Manchester United for some time now and we thank them for their cooperation and allowing us to get this loan deal agreed."

Related topics:Mike WilliamsonJoe HugillManchester UnitedLeague TwoOld TraffordPaul DummettCharlie Wyke

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice