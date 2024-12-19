Massive boost for Wigan Athletic and Liverpool with early Luke Chambers Christmas present!

Wigan Athletic have been given the perfect early Christmas present with news on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers will be back from injury months sooner than initially feared.

The 20-year-old has been sidelined since the middle of October with a recurrence of a long-standing back issue..

Latics boss Shaun Maloney voiced his fears at the time that Chambers - on a season-long loan from Anfield - may even have played his last game in a Wigan shirt.

Luke Chambers has been a big miss for Latics during his absence

But the player posted a teasing hint of good news on social media on Wednesday.

And Maloney confirmed the massive boost during his Thursday local media briefing.

"Luke's due to come back to us at the end of January to start the next phase of his rehab," he said. "The expectation at the moment is he could even be match ready by the end of February, beginning of March. "If I know Luke, he'll be trying to accelerate that, but that's the time frame at the moment."

Having faced the possibility of Chambers' season being over not too long ago, Maloney acknowledged the huge stroke of luck for all three parties.

"There was definitely that fear, so in that sense it's great news," he added. "He's such an important player for us...even if it's March, and we get him for eight weeks - or 12 weeks, depending on how the season goes - that will be a boost for everyone."

Back in October, Maloney had underlined the gravity of the potential lay-off.

"He won't need an operation, but he will go back to Liverpool, they'll take over his rehab,” said the Scot. “The specialists will get involved and they'll take that over...it's a real shame for him.

"I think there's a bit of history behind it, over the last two or three years...it's not something that's just happened, or an impact injury.

"It doesn't look too good a prognosis. He's going to be out for a fair period of time. You're not going to see him back on the field for quite a while.

"It's such a shame because he was absolutely flying for us, he's probably been our best player this season."

Maloney also provided an update on midfielder Tyrese Francois and winger Dion Rankine.

"They’re both still on course to be out until April,” he added.