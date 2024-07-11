Massive injury blow as new Wigan Athletic signing Michael Olakigbe ruled out for three months with broken leg

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney insists Michael Olakigbe will come back 'better and stronger' from the blow of breaking a leg just days into his Wigan Athletic career.

The 20-year-old Londoner - on a season-long loan from Brentford - suffered the injury during the training camp in Hungary last week.

It happened during an 'innocuous challenge' in a practice game, which saw Olakigbe suffer the unfortunate fracture which will sideline him for up to three months.

While obviously crestfallen at first, Maloney says Olakigbe is already fully focused on making a full recovery, thanks to a chat with the club's sports scientist.

"It’s really tough for Michael, and it was really bad luck as well," said the Latics boss. "It was in the first three or four minutes that we did 11v11, a really innocuous coming together, the way he planted his foot, and really bad luck.

"It’s so tough for him because he’s trying to find an apartment here, he’s still living in a hotel, and he’s made a big push to come up from London. He’s only 20 too so you have to feel for him.

"The first 24 hours after he got the diagnosis were tough, but we were quite fortunate in that we had our sports scientist out there for a few days, and so the timing actually worked so Michael was able to spend a lot of time with him.

"By the second day, Michael's mindset had changed completely, he was desperate to come back to work and come back a stronger player and person.

"It’s really difficult at that age to comprehend something like that, but it’s also an age where you can come back better and stronger for it.

"There’s definitely technically things he can work on, and he’s already in the mindset to be able to do that."

Olakigbe's injury apart, Maloney declared the week-long trip 'even better' than last year's camp at the same complex., which is used by the Hungarian national team

"We got a lot out of the week," added the Scot. "It was really tough for the players, but that is why we go.

"We had two or three sessions a day, two on the pitch, we stayed on site, and I thought it was an even better trip than last year, in terms of physically what we were able to do.

"Obviously we had a bit of bad luck with. Michael, but the rest of the trip was very positive."