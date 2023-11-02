Shaun Maloney is under no illusion as to the size of Wigan Athletic's FA Cup first-round tie at Exeter this weekend.

Latics prepare to make the long distance south - their second to Exeter in a fortnight - after the midweek defeat at home to Charlton.

While some may be tempted to think the switch in competition may lead to a more relaxed mindset - possibly with a few team changes - Maloney says that is absolutely not the case.

Shaun Maloney has been working hard on the training ground to have Latics ready for a 'massive' FA Cup tie at Exeter this weekend

"Exeter is a huge game, a massive game for us," said Maloney, who will once again face ex-Latics, Celtic and Scotland colleague Gary Caldwell in the technical area.

"I spoke about the FA Cup a few weeks ago, we have a massive history with the competition.

"At no point was I ever going to take it lightly, and I don't think we're in a position as a club to take any game lightly.

"I haven't taken the EFL Trophy, and we will go to Exeter looking to win the game, as we would any other.

"I have to prepare and behave in front of my players as though every game is the biggest game for us.

"If we've got people paying a lot of money and travelling a long way to come and watch us, I have a responsibility of treating every game with the utmost respect and preparing us as best I can."

Maloney admitted he got the team selection wrong in midweek, having made three changes to a side that had won its previous three matches.

While Stephen Humphrys and Martial Godo came off the bench in the second half and almost sparked a dramatic revival, Steven Sessegnon was unavailable through injury.

And the manager is unclear of how long the former Fulham man will be sidelined with a hamstring twinge.

"There was a doubt over Steven after he came off against Shrewsbury," added the Latics boss.

"That was a late call, and it was a real shame, as he's been in really good form.