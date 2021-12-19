'Massive' three points for Wigan Athletic after 'not the best performance'

Will Keane

Goals from Keane and Max Power had put Latics 2-0 up just after the half-hour mark.

And although the hosts levelled matters by the hour, James McClean popped up at the death to fire home into the bottom corner.

“It was a massive three points," said Keane. "We know it wasn’t our best performance but we dug in there.

"It was disappointing to lose the lead, but we know we have that mentality throughout the squad to keep going and finish games strong.

“We showed that again and it was great to see Macca score that goal to put us in the lead."

Boss Leam Richardson was rewarded for his attacking substitutions in the final quarter, sending on Stephen Humphrys and Gwion Edwards to try to tip the balance back in Wigan's favour.

“We know we have plenty of quality on the pitch and also to come on too; you saw again today a couple of lads make a great contribution off the bench,” Keane acknowledged..

“We showed our fitness levels as well.