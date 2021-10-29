Max Power believes there is still more to come from Wigan Athletic

Max Power

The Latics will welcome the Brewers to the DW in League One (3pm), having passed up the chance to go top of the table after a 2-1 defeat to Lincoln City in midweek.

Power knows all about being top of the third tier, having won the League One title under Paul Cook in 2018.

Although this current outfit is not quite at that level for the 28-year-old, it could only be a matter of time.

He said: “They’re very different squads.

“I’m lucky to have been in some very good squads here.

“This squad has the potential to be another one of them.

“It’s still very early days and there is a lot of football to be played.

“We’ve made a good start.

“I don’t think we’ve reached our potential just yet.

“Injuries and suspensions are starting to kick in so now you will really see the strength of the squad, hopefully everybody brings their best on Saturday.

“It’s exciting, I still think there is a lot more to come.

“We’ve seen a lot of good signs in a lot of games.

“As the season goes on we will only get stronger.”

Power has been used at right-back in recent weeks but with injuries to Tom Naylor and Jordan Cousins, it looks like he will be moved back into his more preferred position of central midfield for the clash against Burton tomorrow.

He is not one to complain and is happy to play wherever he is required, as long as he is on the pitch.

He said: “I’m enjoying it, I’ll play anywhere for the team.

“Whether it is at right-back, left back or midfield I’ll give it my all hopefully we have a successful season.

“If needed, I’m ready to go in midfield, but that is obviously down to the manager.

“Whenever I get an opportunity to get on the pitch, whether it is in midfield or at right back, I enjoy both roles.”

Having come up against Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink and his teams before, Power is expecting a tough game – as is to be expected in League One.

On the opposition, he said: “It’ll be another tough game like every game we’re going to face this season, I think we quickly earned the respect of a lot of teams in this division through our performances.

“I expect a difficult game but if we can hit the levels I know we’re capable of reaching, like we have done this season, then we’re more than a match for anyone.

“They’ll be a strong competitive team with quality players in there.

“We’re under no illusion that it’ll be a tough task and we’re looking to bring our best. It’s always important to respond after a defeat, you don’t want to lose too many games when you want to have a successful season.