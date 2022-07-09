Max Power hails Charlie Wyke's return to the Wigan Athletic scoresheet

The 29-year-old struck home a clinical penalty to give Latics the spoils at Wanderers' Lostock training ground.

Wanderers themselves were awarded a spot-kick, just before Wyke's winner, but Elias Kachunga blazed his effort high over the bar.

It was another valuable work-out for Leam Richardson's men ahead of the new campaign, which starts in exactly three weeks' time with the visit of Preston.

Charlie Wyke slots home the winning goal at Bolton

Joe Bennett (illness) and Curtis Tilt (injury) returned for their first outings of pre-season.

And Will Keane - who was on Ireland international duty as recently as three-and-a-half weeks ago - also had his maiden run-out of the summer.

"Another good workout," acknowledged Latics midfielder Max Power, who was delighted to see his close pal and former Sunderland team-mate Wyke back in the goals. "What a sight seeing the big man back on the scoresheet."

Boss Richardson - as was the case at Bamber Bridge in midweek - fielded 22 players with match minutes very much the overriding priority.

Interestingly, both line-ups played in a 3-4-4 formation.

Latics are back in action on Tuesday night when they host a Liverpool XI at the DW Stadium.

They also travel to Oldham, Hyde United and Accrington before hosting Sheffield Wednesday on July 23.

Latics: Amos; Carragher, Whatmough, Bennett; McGrath, Power, Shinnie, Pearce; Lang, Humphrys, Wyke.

Subs (used): Jones Hughes, Kerr, Tilt Darikwa, Naylor, Smith, Robinson, Aasgaard, Keane, Magennis.