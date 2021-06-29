Max Power tips forward to 'push on' and lead Wigan Athletic

Callum Lang during pre-season training

That’s according to returning star Max Power who says he can’t believe the difference in Lang from the raw, teenage striker he trained with during his first spell at the DW Stadium.

Three years on, Lang – now 22 – has become one of the senior players with most expectation on his shoulders, having hit nine goals in the Great Escape – despite spending only half the season here, after returning from a loan spell with Motherwell.

One of those goals came in the 2-1 victory over Sunderland in April, which Power witnessed first hand in a Black Cats shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he says last year’s toil may actually prove to be a blessing for Lang and others moving forward.

“The experiences those young lads will have gained from last season will stand them in such good stead,” he told the Wigan Observer.

“I remember Callum as just a young boy, in the youth team, when I was here last time.

“And you look at the Sunderland game at the DW at the end of the season, he was the best player on the pitch that night.

“I couldn’t believe how much he’d come on. And I’m looking forward to seeing him pushing on next season, along with a few others.”

Power is one of six new arrivals at the DW this summer, as Leam Richardson desperately tries to add quality and quantity to a relatively blank canvas.

Free agents Jack Whatmouth, Tom Naylor (both Portsmouth), Gwion Edwards (Ipswich), Jordan Cousins (Stoke) and Ben Amos (Charlton) have also joined up.

Remaining on the staff from last season are Tom Pearce, Luke Robinson, Adam Long, Thelo Aasgaard, Gavin Massey and Lang, with skipper Jamie Jones and talisman Will Keane having recently agreed new contracts.