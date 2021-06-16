Max Power's pledge after returning to Wigan Athletic

Max Power back at the DW Stadium today

The 27-year-old has agreed to reunite with manager Leam Richardson ahead of the 2021-22 campaign after ending a three-year spell at Sunderland.

He became a firm fans' favourite during 127 league appearances during his first spell at Latics from 2015-16.

And the midfielder said: “I’m over the moon. Coming back here today has brought back some great memories, and I’m just delighted that the deal is done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve always kept an eye on the club, and I always felt that I would return one day so to be back here is a great feeling.

“I’m really excited. I’ve seen who has come through the door already, and I think the club has made some really good signings which shows the intent is there.

“I’m coming back here to hopefully create more memories and I can’t wait to get back to the DW Stadium.”

Power made 53 appearances in all competitions last season for Sunderland and lifted silverware as the captain at Wembley as they defeated his former club Tranmere Rovers in the final of the Papa John's Trophy in March.

Manager Richardson added: “Max is a great lad who I really enjoyed working with during the first time around. He is fantastic in the dressing room, and a great character to have around the place.