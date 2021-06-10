Midfielder becomes latest Wigan Athletic departure

Chris Merrie

The 22-year-old made 35 appearances for Latics - 31 of which came last season, before his campaign was curtailed by a hamstring injury in February.

He was offered new terms by Latics, but has opted to make the move to Tranmere, who reached the play-offs before being knocked out by Morecambe.

Rovers will pay a small fee in terms of compensation, given he is under the age of 24.

Merrie captained both the Latics Under-18 and Under-23 sides during his time, making his senior debut for Latics in the EFL Trophy in 2017.

He also spent time out on loan at Southport and Altrincham.

Merrie joins up with fellow Latics Academy graduate Charlie Jolley - who left Latics in the January transfer window - at Prenton Park.

"Brilliant player and even better person, wish nothing but good luck to you bro," tweeted Latics youngster Sean McGurk.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon said: “Chris is a really talented boy.

"He is a player I know a lot about, and the staff and I are looking forward to working with him. It is great to get him into the building.

"We are trying to build a midfield around the qualities we have with Jay Spearing and someone to play ahead of Jay and get forward and get involved in all of the play.

“Chris also has that appetite to win the ball back again. He played regularly for Wigan last season and they are a great football club.

"He comes with good pedigree and played in a division higher. He is at a great age, and we want to work with him, continue to help him move forward and improving him.

"He is a really good acquisition for Tranmere.”