The 31-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last term on loan with the Dons, helping them secure a third-placed finish behind Celtic and Rangers.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney is understood to be a fan of the player, and wasn't against the idea of keeping him for the rebuild in League One.

Graeme Shinnie is expected to join Aberdeen after Shaun Maloney sanctioned his Latics departure

But it's understood Shinnie wasn't keen on returning to the DW, where he had 12 months remaining on his contract.

And with him being one of the top earners at Wigan, Latics will take the opportunity of further trimming the wage bill, for a player who was never a first-team regular.

There’s still work to be done on the deal but, with the player desperate to remain with his hometown club – for whom he played between 2015-2019 before moving to England - there are not expected to be any issues.

Forward Anthony Scully and midfielder Tom Naylor have already been offloaded this month, for Portsmouth and Chesterfield respectively.

Maloney admitted last week there were players who 'don't want to be here' and, where possible, he will facilitate an escape for them all - as long as the terms are right for the club.

The Latics boss is also hoping to make his first signings of the summer.