News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Midfielder poised to become latest departure from Wigan Athletic

Graeme Shinnie looks set to become the latest departure from Wigan Athletic with Aberdeen closing in on his capture.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read

The 31-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last term on loan with the Dons, helping them secure a third-placed finish behind Celtic and Rangers.

Read More
Wigan Athletic in line for massive cash injection thanks to Premier move.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney is understood to be a fan of the player, and wasn't against the idea of keeping him for the rebuild in League One.

Graeme Shinnie is expected to join Aberdeen after Shaun Maloney sanctioned his Latics departureGraeme Shinnie is expected to join Aberdeen after Shaun Maloney sanctioned his Latics departure
Graeme Shinnie is expected to join Aberdeen after Shaun Maloney sanctioned his Latics departure
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it's understood Shinnie wasn't keen on returning to the DW, where he had 12 months remaining on his contract.

And with him being one of the top earners at Wigan, Latics will take the opportunity of further trimming the wage bill, for a player who was never a first-team regular.

There’s still work to be done on the deal but, with the player desperate to remain with his hometown club – for whom he played between 2015-2019 before moving to England - there are not expected to be any issues.

Forward Anthony Scully and midfielder Tom Naylor have already been offloaded this month, for Portsmouth and Chesterfield respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maloney admitted last week there were players who 'don't want to be here' and, where possible, he will facilitate an escape for them all - as long as the terms are right for the club.

The Latics boss is also hoping to make his first signings of the summer.

He revealed at the end of last week he was very hopeful of tying up two deals in the coming days.

Related topics:Graeme ShinnieAberdeenCelticRangersAnthony ScullyTom Naylor