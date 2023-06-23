The 2-1 win for the Latics was marred by chanting from the away end at the DW Stadium and now the FA has acted.

“Millwall FC has been charged with three breaches of misconduct in relation to crowd control for incidents that took place during its EFL Championship game against Wigan Athletic FC on Saturday 22 April 2023,” a statement read.

James McClean celebrates Latics' 2-1 victory over Millwall in April

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s alleged the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers – conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at the game, and do not use words or behave in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting, with either express or implied reference to religion, in the 8th, 12th and 45th minutes.

“Millwall FC has until Friday 30 June 2023 to provide its responses.”

In noting the charge, Millwall said in their own statement that: “The club strongly condemns discrimination of all kinds and has a zero-tolerance policy against such abuse.”

The Millwall game came a week after Latics visited Blackpool, when Latics winger James McClean had been the victim of sectarian abuse from the home supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders were also charged with misconduct for failing to control their crowd during the derby.

Blackpool, who won the game 1-0, said in a statement: “The club strongly condemns any discriminatory language, particularly in relation to religion or race, and will continue to work alongside the FA and Lancashire Police on this matter.”

A Latics statement at the time read: “Wigan Athletic acknowledges the charge handed by the FA to Blackpool in relation to some of their supporters chanting indecent or insulting references to religion aimed at James McClean.

"James, alongside the club, has agreed to provide any further evidence required to the relevant authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wigan Athletic does not and will not tolerate any form of deliberate discrimination or hate crime towards its players, staff or supporters and nor will it allow this behaviour towards anyone who visits the DW Stadium from anyone associated with our football club.